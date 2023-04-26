Situated on a private walled estate, Knowsley Hall has been in The Earl of Derby’s family for over 600 years and is usually reserved exclusively for private events and filming. May’s Gala Dinner offers a unique occasion to experience truly majestic surroundings, perfect for celebrating special events with friends and family, or impressing clients.

A live pianist and singer will entertain guests throughout the evening, which will commence on a beautiful terrace, overlooking the fountain and stunning landscaped gardens. For a true taste of the manor, guests can sip cocktails crafted with the Estate’s own Knowsley Walled Garden Gin.

Attendees will enjoy canapés followed by a four-course curated menu, including pan-seared halibut, roasted lamb rump and English garden trifle, made using the highest quality produce. Vegetarian and vegan menus, including pan-seared gnocchi and braised fennel hearts are also available, with starters and main courses from both menus paired with fine wines selected by a Boutinot Wines sommelier. A luxurious selection of truffles, cheeses and Knowsley blend coffee are also included.

The magnificent Knowsley Hall

Rachel Scott, Head of Marketing, Knowsley Estate commented: “We’re delighted to be able to offer this memorable dining opportunity, where guests will experience a true taste of the Earl and Countess of Derby’s historic home and surroundings. Due to the exclusive nature of the evening, tickets are limited and we’re expecting them to go quickly.”

Subject to availability, guests wanting to really make the most of their experience can stay overnight in one of Knowsley Hall’s magnificent en-suite bedrooms, which have been individually designed by The Countess of Derby.

For further information, including full menu detail and tickets for the event on May 19, visit the Knowsley Hall website