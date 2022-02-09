Variety of shows and activities at Wigan's Old Courts during half-term break

From Sunday, February 20 to Friday, February 25, The Old Courts will be hosting Kidzfest: events and activities which organisers say are sure to keep children entertained and interested in culture.

The first event of the week is a performance by Absolute Children’s Opera.

Perfect for pirate fans, Hurrah! For The Pirate King takes you on a critically acclaimed, magical musical journey to find a treasure beyond gold and jewels, on February 20 at 2pm and tickets are from £9

One of the shows that will feature at the Old Courts

Next up is a recreation of the heart-warming and funny children’s book The Hug into a spectacular puppet show.

Set to Tom Gray’s beautiful and witty music, the audience is invited on a journey full of fun, laughter and love.

This production by Long Nose Puppets is followed by an opportunity for children to meet the puppets and share a hug.

This is on February 21 at 11am and 1pm. Tickets from £8 and it is suitable for children aged two to eight.

Nick has been writing and recording his beautiful and totally unique songs for children and their families for over 10 years.

He performs with his guitar and animations to sell-out crowds all over the country.

He will be in Wigan on February 23 at 11.30am. Tickets are £9 and they are very limited.

To end the week there’ll be a performance by children’s poet Dommy B.

Dommy B’s Best Adventure Ever! is an engaging and hilarious show full of rhymes, silliness and a lot of joining in, as the audience help Dommy B embark on his greatest challenge yet.

This will bring Kidzfest to a close on February 25 at 2pm and tickets are from £8.

Fork and Brush Arts Café, which is located in The Old Courts will also be open, serving food and drinks as well as hosting other activities for your children to get involved with too.