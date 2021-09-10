Wigan Athletic Community Trust's summer camp fun and games

Loads of fun in summer camp

The club’s official charity has continued to support young people in the Wigan borough as it recovers from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Alongside a reduced offer of its usual soccer schools, Latics have been working in partnership with Wigan Council to provide free sports activities to up to 300 children a week at seven venues across the borough.

As well as delivering a range of physical activities, camps have given youngsters a free lunch through the Holiday Activities and Food programme (HAF).

Chris Essex-Crosby, Community Engagement Lead and Local Pilot Programme Manager at Wigan Council said: “We are absolutely delighted with the support that Wigan Athletic Community Trust have provided to vulnerable children and their families throughout the summer.

“The programme has been an integral part of Wigan Council’s response to providing activities and food for children throughout the pandemic.

“Once again we welcomed the professionalism, expertise and enthusiasm of all Community Trust staff in helping provide the largest ‘free’ activity and food programme ever run in Wigan borough.”

Latics have also been one of 50 Premier League and EFL clubs delivering free sessions through its Premier League programmes and enhancing the number of opportunities available to youngsters over the summer.

Activities have run across the Premier League Primary Stars, Premier League Kicks and Premier League Inspires initiatives, with activities offering a range of sports, crafts and educational workshops.

Thanks to the Premier League Inspires programme, over 30 secondary school pupils have enjoyed a range of activities and workshops covering mental wellbeing and social action, whilst the Premier League Kicks initiative has given over 60 young people the chance to take part in a number of football festivals across the borough.

A total of 80 young people aged 16 to 17 have also gained new life skills and supported their local communities through the NCS (National Citizen Service) programme.

Running in Wigan and West Lancashire, participants have enjoyed outdoor activities at Scotman’s Flash and Haigh Hall, taken part in a range of workshops and supported local charities and organisations through social action projects.

Molly O’Grady, 16, says the programme has been very beneficial to her.

“At first I was really nervous,” she said. “But it’s helped me become more confident, I’ve met new people, tried new things, helped the local community and come out of my comfort zone.

“It’s an experience that you might never be able to do again so it’s definitely worth doing.”

For more information on Wigan Athletic Community Trust’s summer provision, please call 01942 318090 or email [email protected]