Wigan Bridge Club holding open day for absolute beginners
If you’ve ever fancied learning how to play bridge, now’s your chance.
Wigan Bridge Club will be starting lessons for absolute beginners in April.
An open day is being held at Wigan Library to advertise the lessons, as well as to promote the club’s activities.
Shaun Frayne, secretary of Wigan Bridge Club, said: “In these days of often personal isolation, we provide a real opportunity for people to meet up in a friendly atmosphere and a warm hub for people who are feeling the pressures of high fuel costs.
“Moreover, bridge is mentally stimulating and it has been suggested by some doctors that it could help to stave off dementia.”
The open day takes place at Wigan Library on Saturday, March 11, from 9.30am until 1.30pm.
The club was founded in 1936 and has its own premises in Bridgeman Terrace overlooking Mesnes Park. It has tables spread across three playing rooms along with a bar. More information is available from either [email protected] or 01942 243612.