Wigan Bridge Club will be starting lessons for absolute beginners in April.

An open day is being held at Wigan Library to advertise the lessons, as well as to promote the club’s activities.

Shaun Frayne, secretary of Wigan Bridge Club, said: “In these days of often personal isolation, we provide a real opportunity for people to meet up in a friendly atmosphere and a warm hub for people who are feeling the pressures of high fuel costs.

The open day is being held at Wigan Library at the Life Centre

“Moreover, bridge is mentally stimulating and it has been suggested by some doctors that it could help to stave off dementia.”

The open day takes place at Wigan Library on Saturday, March 11, from 9.30am until 1.30pm.