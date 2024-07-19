Winstanley Tennis Club is opening its doors from 1pm to 4pm on Sunday for family fun, tombola, refreshments, special offers for new members and offering free tennis coaching sessions for all ages and abilities.

Established in 1921, the club was recently awarded a £51,000 grant to replace fencing by The Veolia Environmental Trust, becoming the first organisation to get a grant through the new Whitemoss Communities Fund.

Andrew Brown, executive director at The Veolia Environmental Trust, said: “We're so pleased to be able to offer a grant of £51,000 to Winstanley Tennis Club. The new fencing will improve the courts for the whole community.

"The club was the first to be awarded a grant from our new Whitemoss Community Fund and we hope to see more applications from organisations in west Lancashire who are aiming to create a healthy environment for their community to thrive.”

1 . Winstanley Tennis Club Winstanley Tennis Club, off Winstanley Road, Orrell, are hosting an open day on Sunday 21st July, 1-4pm, family fun, tombola, refreshments, with free tennis coaching sessions for all ages and abilities. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson Photo Sales

2 . Winstanley Tennis Club Club secretary Christine Charnock-Jones. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson Photo Sales

3 . Winstanley Tennis Club The club was founded in 1921. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson Photo Sales