Wigan tennis club hopes its open day will be a smash hit

By Michelle Adamson
Published 19th Jul 2024, 04:55 BST
Budding tennis players inspired by Wimbledon can pick up a racquet and get on the court this weekend at an open day in Wigan.

Winstanley Tennis Club is opening its doors from 1pm to 4pm on Sunday for family fun, tombola, refreshments, special offers for new members and offering free tennis coaching sessions for all ages and abilities.

Established in 1921, the club was recently awarded a £51,000 grant to replace fencing by The Veolia Environmental Trust, becoming the first organisation to get a grant through the new Whitemoss Communities Fund.

Andrew Brown, executive director at The Veolia Environmental Trust, said: “We're so pleased to be able to offer a grant of £51,000 to Winstanley Tennis Club. The new fencing will improve the courts for the whole community.

"The club was the first to be awarded a grant from our new Whitemoss Community Fund and we hope to see more applications from organisations in west Lancashire who are aiming to create a healthy environment for their community to thrive.”

Winstanley Tennis Club, off Winstanley Road, Orrell, are hosting an open day on Sunday 21st July, 1-4pm, family fun, tombola, refreshments, with free tennis coaching sessions for all ages and abilities.

1. Winstanley Tennis Club

Winstanley Tennis Club, off Winstanley Road, Orrell, are hosting an open day on Sunday 21st July, 1-4pm, family fun, tombola, refreshments, with free tennis coaching sessions for all ages and abilities. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Club secretary Christine Charnock-Jones.

2. Winstanley Tennis Club

Club secretary Christine Charnock-Jones. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
The club was founded in 1921.

3. Winstanley Tennis Club

The club was founded in 1921. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Winstanley Tennis Club, off Winstanley Road, Orrell, are hosting an open day on Sunday 21st July, 1-4pm.

4. Winstanley Tennis Club

Winstanley Tennis Club, off Winstanley Road, Orrell, are hosting an open day on Sunday 21st July, 1-4pm. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:WiganWimbledonAndrew BrownLancashire
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice