As Santa is polishing his shoes and the sleigh is undergoing its MOT, local performers have a chance to be centre-stage in this year’s celebrations.

Wigan Council’s festive programme includes parades and light switch-on events in Wigan and Leigh town centres.

Wigan Christmas lights switch-on 2021.

Community groups, organisations, dance troupes, performers and entertainers are encouraged to get in touch and be part of either the parade processions or the stage shows.

There are also limited spots available for groups and traders to book promotional stall slots.

Coun Chris Ready said: “We know the array of talent there is across our community network so I’m excited to see the schedule we’re going to be able to put together.

“The lead-up to the festive season is always an important time of year for our borough with Frost Fest following on from this year’s Light Night Festival.

“If you or your group would like to be part of the parades or the shows, please get in touch.”

Leigh’s lights switch-on takes place on Saturday, November 19 with the stage show at Leigh Town Hall starting at 1.30pm.

The Leigh Christmas Parade is the next day, Sunday, November 20.

Wigan’s lights switch-on follows the next weekend, Saturday, November 26 with the parade on Sunday, November 27.

Wigan borough’s free family Light Night Festival takes place on Friday and Saturday, November 18 and 19, with a trail of artworks and performances set to dazzle along the canal network leading to Wigan Pier.