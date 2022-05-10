So if scaring the bejesus out of yourself is one of your favourite pastimes, here are eight things to see and do in and around Wigan to satisfy your cravings ...
1. Lady Mabel - The Ghost of Haigh Hall
Hang about in Mabs Cross and see if the ghost of Lady Mabel shows herself. Legend has it that for an act of bigamy in the 13th Century, Mabel was forced to walk barefoot from Haigh Hall to a stone cross on the highway to Wigan. The cross became known as Mabel's Cross (Mabs Cross)
2. Ghost Hunt at The Old Courts
Join Sixth Sense - a team of mediums, psychics and paranormal investigators on a ghost hunting experience. Sixth Sense Ghost Hunting Team has provided ghost hunts for over 30 years, so you are in safe hands. Visit theoldcourts.com for details
3. Scary movie
Firestarter is showing at Wigan's Empire Cinema on Friday 13th - desperate parents try to hide their daughter Charlie from a shadowy federal agency that wants to harness her unprecedented gift for creating fire into a weapon of mass destruction
4. Blackpool Tower Dungeon
A must for anyone who wants a good fright! Costumed actors host visitors in 10 terrifying shows telling scary stories from the country's past
