Dom Joly is set to bring his beloved Trigger Happy TV character to stages across the UK in 2025.

The tour comes as the TV series celebrates it’s 25th anniversary.

Here’s where the tour is taking place, how to get tickets and how to catch-up on the celebrated TV series on streaming platforms in the UK.

It’s been twenty-five years since Trigger Happy TV first hit our screens, revolutionizing the hidden camera format with its surreal, unforgettable pranks and bizarre characters.

To mark this milestone, Dom Joly is taking his iconic sketches and characters on the road with the Trigger Happy TV Live 25th anniversary tour taking place this October across venues in Birmingham, Glasgow, Manchester and London.

Dom Joly is set to bring his memorable characters to stages across the UK in 2025.

Fans can look forward to reliving some of the show’s most famous moments, including The Giant Snail, The Traffic Warden, The Morris Dancer, The Scout, A Gang of Squirrels, and of course, that Big Mobile Phone.

Dom will also be sharing exclusive behind-the-scenes stories, revealing how these beloved sketches came to life. But don’t think you’ve seen it all—this is live theatre, so expect the unexpected! Ever wondered what became of The Traffic Warden or The Scout? Now’s your chance to find out.

True to the spirit of Trigger Happy TV, audiences are advised to stay alert for pranks, spontaneous surprises, and even the opportunity to become part of the madness themselves. Anything can happen, and you won’t want to miss a second of it.

Where is Trigger Happy TV touring live in the UK in 2025?

Dom Joly will be performing at the following venues on the following dates as part of his 2025 UK tour:

Where can I get tickets to see Trigger Happy TV on tour in 2025?

Pre-sale tickets

Those with access to O2 Priority will have the first pick of tickets, when pre-sales take place on February 26 2025 from 10am GMT, while Ticketmaster , Live Nation and Cuffe and Taylor pre-sales will commence on February 27 2025 from 10am GMT.

General ticket sales

General ticket sales will then commence on February 28 2025 from 10am GMT through Ticketmaster UK .

Where can I watch episodes of Trigger Happy TV on streaming services?

You can revisit, or discover, all four seasons of Trigger Happy TV now, with the entire box set available through Channel 4’s streaming service .

Were you a fan of Trigger Happy TV when it came out, and does that Nokia ringtone still elicit loud shouts of ‘hello’ with you and your friends? Let us know your thoughts on this tour announcement by leaving a comment down below.