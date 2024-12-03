TRSNMT 2025 is set to be the latest festival to reveal some of their cards as an announcement for the 2025 event is expected to take place imminently.

An announcement is set to take place on BBC Radio 1 this evening (December 3 2024) shortly around the 6:15pm mark, where all is set to be revealed as the first wave of acts are announced.

Could some of those acts that have been the topic of discussions, be it on Reddit or TikTok, be included in the first announcement though - that is the question. Another one could be, “who do people hope to see confirmed for TRNSMT 2025?”

We’ve scoured social media (including X, believe it or not), Reddit and TikTok to find out who people are predicting to perform at next year’s event, taking place at Glasgow Green on July 11 to July 13 2024.

But until a few short hours, let the speculation continue!

1 . Biffy Clyro Hometown heroes Biffy Clyro are no strangers to TRNSMT, having delivered iconic performances at the festival in 2017 and 2021. Known for their high-octane live shows and anthems like “Many of Horror” and “Mountains,” the band is always a crowd favourite. With their unique ability to blend raw energy and emotional depth, a return to TRNSMT in 2025 would surely be met with roaring applause from their loyal Scottish fanbase. | Victorious Festival/Strong Island Photo Sales

2 . Hozier Hozier hasn’t yet graced the TRNSMT stage, but his soulful voice and heartfelt hits, like “Take Me to Church” and “Cherry Wine,” feel tailor-made for a festival crowd. Fresh off his latest album Unreal Unearth, fans are eager to see him perform his new material live. A slot at TRNSMT 2025 could be the perfect opportunity for Hozier to make his mark on Glasgow Green. | Jamie McCarthy Photo Sales

3 . Kings of Leon Kings of Leon have been festival regulars worldwide, and their headlining set at TRNSMT in 2018 left fans wanting more. With arena-sized anthems like “Sex on Fire” and “Use Somebody,” the Nashville rockers have the ability to captivate massive crowds. Rumours of a TRNSMT return in 2025 are already sparking excitement among their Scottish fanbase. | Kings of Leon Photo Sales