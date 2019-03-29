A dark tale brought to life by Wigan actor Sacha

A leading local actor will be the star guest when a volunteer cinema group screens the highly-rated, hard-hitting British film she stars in.

Sacha Parkinson, from Tyldesley, will introduce the showing of Apostasy at Leigh Film Society tonight.

Sacha with blonde hair

The critically-acclaimed film, made by first-time Manchester director Daniel Kokotajlo, tells the dark tale of a family of Jehovah’s Witnesses who have to choose between family and faith.

Sacha, who is best known to TV viewers as Sian Powers from Coronation Street, plays the key role of Luisa, the elder of two sisters who is expelled from the strict religious group as she has become pregnant outside of marriage and intends to keep the baby.

Sacha will introduce the film, which was shot at locations across the North West, and expressed her delight it is being screened in her home borough.

She said: “I’m excited to be coming to Leigh Film Society, I think what they do is amazing. I wish there had been something like this when I was first getting into film and TV.

“I’m proud they have chosen to screen our film. The society is part of my local community. It’s really nice to see people come together to watch films like this, so as soon as they asked me to come I was definitely on board.

“We’ve done a few question and answer sessions for the film and I would get really nervous. It’s a completely different thing for an actor to speak in your own voice.”

The film is based on director Daniel’s own experiences growing up in the Jehovah’s Witnesses and his decision to leave the tight-knit and restrictive Christian sect.

Sacha said that, with its dark subject matter and tight schedule, filming Apostasy was an intense and draining experience which generated great camaraderie among the actors and technical staff.

She said: “We actually shot the film two-and-a-half years ago so it feels like such a long process.

“When I read the script I instantly knew it was special, but we didn’t expect just how it would be received.

“We were filming in the middle of Manchester in November so it was gloomy as anything and raining all the time. It was really full-on.”