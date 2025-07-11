Netflix has confirmed what time its coverage of Taylor vs Serrano will start 🥊

Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano will face each other again.

It is the third meeting between the boxers.

But what time will the coverage begin on Netflix?

Netflix is set to broadcast the ‘mega-event’ boxing match-up between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano. The duo are facing off in the ring for a third time in just a few hours.

New York City’s famous Madison Square Garden is set to hold the latest rematch. It will be broadcast around the globe by the streaming giant - the pair having previously been the co-main event on the Paul vs Mayweather card last year.

But when exactly will the broadcast be live? Here’s all you need to know:

What time does Taylor vs Serrano 3 start on Netflix?

(L-R) Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano. Photo: Sarah Stier/Getty Images for Netflix | Sarah Stier/Getty Images for Netflix

Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano will take to the ring in New York City tonight (July 11) for American viewers - and tomorrow (July 12) for audiences in the UK and Europe. The difference in date is due to time zones.

The streaming giant is set to begin its broadcast for the fight at 1am BST on July 12 - which works out at 8pm ET/ 5pm PT for US watchers. Netflix is calling it a ‘mega-event’ and you can hit the remind me bell on your app, to make sure you don’t miss it.

Viewers who can’t stay up that late for the fight, will be able to watch it on demand afterwards.

Netflix watchers risk £1,000 bill with simple mistake

UK viewers don’t normally need to have paid the licence fee to watch most things on Netflix - however live events still require you to be covered by one. If you are caught watching a live broadcast on streaming without having a TV licence, you could risk landing a fine of as much as £1,000.

If you don’t stay up late to watch the boxing live and instead watch it on demand - then you will be fine. It is the live coverage that requires a TV licence.

