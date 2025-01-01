Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It is almost time to say goodbye to Vera 📺

The final season of Vera starts tonight.

Two feature length episodes will air this week.

Vera is coming to an end after nearly 14 years on the air.

It is the beginning of the end for the beloved ITV series Vera. The crime drama has two more episodes left before it finishes for good.

Brenda Blethyn announced early in 2024 that she would be leaving the show after 14 series. She filmed two more episodes and they will air on ITV this week.

Vera fans will want to make sure they are familiar with the TV schedule so they don’t risk missing the end of the show. Here’s all you need to know:

What time is Vera on ITV tonight?

The first episode of the final series of Vera will air on ITV today (January 1). It is a feature length instalment and it will start at 8pm.

The episode is scheduled to run for 2 hours and will finish at 10pm. It will be followed by another episode on Thursday (January 2) night.

When is the last episode of Vera?

The final ever episode of Vera will air on ITV on January 2, it has been confirmed. A special farewell to the show will follow on Friday (January 3).

The last Vera will start at 8pm on Thursday and will also run for two hours, including adverts. It will finish at 10pm.

What to expect from the last episodes of Vera?

The first episode of the 14th series is titled Inside and it will see DCI Stanhope investigating the death of an ex-prisoner. It will also see Vera weighing-up a “potentially life-changing decision”.

Vera’s final episode is called The Dark Wives and DCI Stanhope is tackling the violent death of a student and the case of a missing girl. The investigations will trigger “memories from her own childhood”.

Speaking about the final season, Vera actor Brenda Blethyn said: “Working on Vera has been a joy from beginning to end and I’m sad to be saying Cheerio. But I am so proud of our achievements over the last fourteen years.

“I’ll be forever grateful to the wonderful Ann Cleeves who created Vera, and to Elaine Collins who saw fit to cast me in the role. The Producers, dream cast and crew have been fabulous and I’m going to miss them, but I won’t forget their huge talent, the camaraderie, laughter or kindness we shared nor the friendship of the people of the north east and our fans worldwide. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

