Wednesday’s second series will start on Netflix this week 🕷📺

Wednesday returns to Netflix after almost three years.

The first part of the highly anticipated season 2 releases this week.

But when exactly will the episodes be out?

After a nearly three year wait, Wednesday will make its highly anticipated return to Netflix. The YA series returns with its first new episodes since November 2022.

Jenna Ortega stars as the titular character in this show based on the Addams family. It became a blockbuster hit for the streaming giant on release and is one of its most-watched English language shows.

Excitement is understandably high for the brand new set of episodes, even if fans face a wait to watch the full season. See who are the big name actors who have joined the cast for series two.

But when exactly can you expect Wednesday to be available to watch? Here’s all you need to know:

What time is Wednesday season 2 out on Netflix?

Jenna Ortega in Wednesday season two. Photo: Netflix | Netflix

It might feel like a show that is more suited to autumn, with the gothic vibe and spooky school mansion, but Wednesday will shortly be making its return. The first part of season two will be released on the extremely fitting date of August 6 - which is of course a Wednesday.

Netflix is generally very consistent when it comes to the time it releases its own shows and movies. Beyond coverage of live events, the streaming giant usually drops programmes at 8am British time.

Fans can expect Wednesday to follow this schedule for both parts of season two. Episodes will land at 8am for viewers in the UK and 3am ET/ 12am PT for those watching in America.

What are the episode titles for Wednesday season 2?

The first four episodes of Wednesday season two will arrive on August 6, with the rest following in September. Netflix has revealed the episodes titles for part one:

Here We Woe Again

The Devil You Woe

Call of the Woe

If These Woes Could Talk

When does the rest of Wednesday season 2 come out?

Unlike the first season of the Netflix show, Wednesday is being split into multiple parts. Half of the episodes will arrive this week on Wednesday (August 4) with the rest following nearly a month later.

The second part of the season will arrive on September 3, it has been confirmed. Each part will have four episodes, taking the total to eight.

A third series of Wednesday has already been confirmed by Netflix. So there will be at least one more trip to Nevermore Academy on the cards.

