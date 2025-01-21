What time is Winterwatch on TV tonight? BBC start time and which channel it is on
Winterwatch returns this week for a fresh look at the life of animals in Britain. The long-running nature show will feature stories from across the UK, the BBC has said.
Fans are in for a real treat with four episodes set to air this week. There will also be a livestream for viewers to check in on the wildlife throughout the day.
Viewers who are planning to watch will want to make sure they are aware of the TV schedule - so they don’t risk missing out. Here’s all you need to know:
What time is Winterwatch on TV?
The show will be broadcast across four nights on the BBC this week - from January 21 to January 24. The start time each night has been confirmed:
January 21
Winterwatch will start at 8pm on Tuesday night. The episode is scheduled to run for an hour until 9pm and will then be followed by QI XL.
January 22
Once again, Winterwatch will start at 8pm on January 22 and will also run for an hour until 9pm. So it will finish in time for you to watch The Traitors.
January 23
The third Winterwatch episode of the week will start at 8pm, it has been confirmed. It will run for an hour and will finish at 9pm.
January 24
Winterwatch will start at 8pm on Friday and will finish at 9pm. It will clash slightly with the final of The Traitors - due to the latter's slightly earlier start time of 8.30pm on January 24.
What channel is Winterwatch on?
The popular nature show will air on BBC Two in 2025, it has been confirmed. You will also be able to watch it live - and on catch up - on iPlayer.
Is there a Winterwatch Digital stream?
In previous years there has been a livestream running throughout the day for viewers to check into and see what the animals are up to. Winterwatch Digital can be found on the Winterwatch website and it will run from 10am to 10pm daily.
The BBC adds: “Viewers can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram, where the live cameras will stream at intervals across the week.”
