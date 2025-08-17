Ridley continues this weekend - but who is in the cast with Adrian Dunbar? 📺

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ridley is back for another season on ITV.

Adrian Dunbar has returned to play the titular character.

But who else is in the cast of the show?

A brand new episode of Ridley is set to be broadcast in a matter of hours. Adrian Dunbar is back to play the lead role for this latest batch of episodes.

ITV has brought the crime drama back after nearly three years. Viewers can expect four feature length episodes in total, which is the same as season one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But who else is in the cast for the latest episodes? Here’s all you need to know:

When is Ridley on TV next?

Adrian Dunbar as Ridley and Emily Stott as Tara Dunning | West Road Pictures/ ITV

Having made its highly anticipated return last weekend, Ridley will be back with another episode tonight (August 17). It will be broadcast on ITV1/ STV from 8pm and will run to approximately 10pm.

One episode will be broadcast on terrestrial TV each week on Sunday nights throughout August. The full boxset is available to watch already via ITVX/ STV Player.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who is in the cast of Ridley series 2?

The cast for the upcoming episodes has been confirmed by ITV. It will see the return of Adrian Dunbar as the titular character.

Ridley’s cast for series 2 includes:

Adrian Dunbar - Ridley

Bronagh Waugh - DI Carol Farman

DCI Paul Goodwin - Terence Maynard

DC Darren Lakhan - George Bukhari

Dr Wendy Newstone - Georgie Glen

Geri - Bhavna Limbachia

Annie - Julie Graham

John Michie - Harry Bentham (new for series 2)

Emily Stott - Tara Dunning (new for series 2)

Where do you know the cast of Ridley from?

Adrian Dunbar is a familiar face on the small screen, beyond just fronting both seasons of Ridley. He is best known for playing Superintendent Ted Hastings in Line of Duty, appearing in all six seasons.

Dunbar was also Alan Cox in The Jump, Martin Summers in Ashes to Ashes, Richard Plantagenet in The Hollow Crown, and Father Flaherty in Broken.

Bronagh Waugh first had her breakthrough as Cheryl Brady in Hollyoaks. She played the character on the soap from 2009 to 2013.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She also was Sally-Ann Spector in all three seasons of The Fall on BBC. Bronagh played Jessica Reid in the third season of ITV’s Unforgotten, which aired in 2018.

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.