Who has left I’m a Celeb so far? Full list of evictions in 2024 on ITV show

Matthew Mohan-Hickson
By Matthew Mohan-Hickson

Technology and TV writer

Published 1st Dec 2024, 22:21 BST
Updated 4th Dec 2024, 08:55 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Another celebrity has left the jungle after latest ITV vote 📺
  • A fourth celebrity has been eliminated from the jungle.
  • The public voted on who to send home - and who to save
  • It comes after Jane Moore, Dean McCullough and Tulisa had already left I’m a Celeb.

The fourth celebrity to be voted out of I’m a Celebrity has been revealed as Melvin.

Loose Women star Jane Moore became the first eviction on Friday (November 29) night. She was joined by Dean McCulloughon Sunday (December 1) after a respite on Saturday (November 30).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The public voted overnight and Tulisa became the third celebrity to be sent packing. Here’s all you need to know:

Stay up-to-date with the latest UK news and culture with our free UK Today newsletter.

Who was eliminated for I’m a Celebrity?

I'm a Celebrity . . . Get Me Out of Here presenters Ant and Dec. Photo by ITV.I'm a Celebrity . . . Get Me Out of Here presenters Ant and Dec. Photo by ITV.
I'm a Celebrity . . . Get Me Out of Here presenters Ant and Dec. Photo by ITV. | ITV

Melvin Odoom became the fourth celebrity to be voted out of I’m a Celebrity this year. He was sent home on Tuesday December 3 after the latest public vote.

Maura Higgins - Love Island star - was in the bottom two.

Who has left I’m a Celebrity so far?

The fourth eviction was announced on Tuesday - with Melvin waving goodbye to his campmates. It follows public votes on Friday (November 29), Sunday (December 1) and Monday (December 2).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The celebs who have left so far as of December 3 are: Jane Moore, Dean McCullough, Tulisa and Melvin Odoom.

The lines are once again open. So another elimination will take place in the coming hours.

What did you think of the I’m a Celebrity elimination - did the right person go home? Share your thoughts by emailing me: [email protected].

Related topics:BoostI'm A CelebrityI'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!ITV

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice