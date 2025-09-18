Dan Da Dan is set to conclude season 2 - but will there be more episodes? 👽👻

Dan Da Dan is set to wrap up its second season.

The show will air the series two finale this evening.

But can you expect more episodes?

DanDaDan has been a smash hit since it made its debut late last year. The supernatural anime returned for its highly anticipated second season this summer and has lived-up to the hype.

Following Momo, Okarun, and their motley crew of friends and allies the series has been released weekly from early July. The season finale is set to land on Netflix and Crunchyroll in just a few hours.