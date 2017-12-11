WIN: Ladbrokes World Grand Prix final tickets to see snooker stars at Preston Guild Hall

Snooker superstar Ronnie O'Sullivan is fast becoming regarded as the greatest player of them all and we're giving you the chance to see the best in action at 2018's Ladbrokes World Grand Prix.

We have tickets to be won to the showpiece final and the semi-final.

The tournament - at Preston Guild Hall, from February 19 to 25 - brings together the best 32 players from the season.

BUY TICKETS: Guarantee your tickets for the 2018 Ladbrokes World Grand Prix - see www.worldsnooker.com/tickets.

Barry Hawkins won the title last year and the tournament also featured top stars including Judd Trump, John Higgins, Mark Selby and Ronnie O'Sullivan, who is celebrating fresh from his UK Championship win.

O'Sullivan, 42, equalled Steve Davis' tally of six UK titles and Stephen Hendry's record of 18 victories in 'Triple Crown' events - the UK and World Championships, and Masters.

The Rocket beat Shaun Murphy 10-5 in York to claim his third ranking title of the season, hitting three centuries to take his career total to 916.

Now all eyes will be on who can lift the trophy at the next major event in the UK - the Ladbrokes World Grand Prix at Preston Guild Hall.

WIN FINAL AND SEMI-FINAL TICKETS TO LADBROKES WORLD GRAND PRIX

We have teamed up with World Snooker to give one lucky winner the chance to win two tickets to both sessions of the final on Sunday, February 25, 2018.

Judd Trump

Three runners-up will also get two tickets each to the semi-final on Saturday, February 24, 2018.

For a chance to win enter our free prize draw. Simply provide your name and contact details on our online entry form - CLICK HERE.

Or enter via Twitter by following @GW1962 and retweeting any of his tweets containing the hashtag #JPcompLWGP18

Deadline is noon on Monday, January 8, 2018.

2017 World Grand Prix winner Barry Hawkins

Usual Johnston Press terms, conditions and marketing rules apply. Transport not included. Full details at www.johnstonpress.co.uk/competition.