Children's charity benefits from Wiganers completing bay trek
Gordon and Pat Carlton and Robert and Lynn Bates and their dog undertook the walk in June and Robert explained ‘the walk was in doubt due to the weather conditions and although we eventually were allowed to start the route was longer than normal. As a result, we were glad when we reached Grange over Sands and delighted with the amount we had raised from our sponsors.’
KidsCan Children’s Cancer Research is a Salford-based charity that funds and manages research into new and improved treatments for children with cancer. Twenty-five percent of children diagnosed will not make it to their 30th birthday. Many of the children who do survive suffer life-long, life-limiting side effects caused by the treatments used to cure them.
Paul Jennings from KidsCan was delighted to receive the cheque from the two families and said.’ This money will be used to continue the much-needed research to help improve the lives of children diagnosed with all forms of cancer. We are grateful to the four people for undertaking the walk and everyone who sponsored them.’