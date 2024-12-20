Christmas Wildlife Quiz

Largest of our land mammals?

Well it’s that time again to get some exercise of the ‘grey matter’!

So twenty questions some really easy and others could be a longer ponder.

Questions

1. What is the fastest Uk bird in the sky?

2.What species of kite breeds in Britain?

3. What is the study of birds’ egg called?

4.What is the smallest British bird?

5. What name is given to a flock or gathering of crows?

6.Owls are zygodactyl. What does that mean?

7. What is the main food of the oyster catcher?

8.Which birds did coal miners traditionally bring into the mines with them to detect dangerous levels of carbon monoxide?

9. Pica pica is the scientific name for which common UK bird?

10. A pen is a female swan and a cygnet is a baby swan. What is the name of a male swan?

11. What animal is there a good sized feral population of on the Isle of Man, initially introduced by accident in 1970?

12. The grey seal is the larger of the two species of seal found in UK waters. TRUE /FALSE?

13. What is the only species of wild feline that can be found in UK in the early twenty-first century?

14. Which animal is the largest wild mammal in Britain?

15. Urchin is an old English name for which British native mammal?

16. What is the smallest species of deer found wild in the British Isles?

17. What is the name for the nest of twigs built in the forks of trees by both grey and red squirrels?

18. How long can a beaver stay submerged for before coming up for air? A.5 MINS B.10 MINS C.15 MINS?

19. What is the fastest UK land mammal?

20. What kind of small creature makes up 50% of a Badgers diet?

Answers next week –

Hope everyone has a happy and peaceful Christmas and New Year.