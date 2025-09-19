From a Wigan barber’s chair to MTV

I’m Rob Grice, 54, from Lowton, and for the past 35 years I’ve run The Razors Edge barber shop in Leigh. Cutting hair has always been my trade, but music has always been my passion. Together with my best mate, DJ Stuart Connor, also 54 and from Atherton, we make up the dance act Paradise.

Back in 2004, we had our first big breakthrough with “See the Light”. It went to Number 1 on the Music Week Club Chart and ended up on seven Ministry of Sound compilations. That was incredible at the time, but nothing compares to what’s just happened — our brand-new single “Running” has had the music video accepted for MTV playlisting.

To think that two lads from Leigh and Atherton, working independently, will have their video shown alongside Calvin Harris, Lady Gaga, MK, and Sonny Fodera is surreal. The first play is on 22nd September, and honestly, we’re blown away.

The lyrics were written by Stu’s mate Keith Pitchford from Atherton, and he can’t believe it! it’s the first song he’s ever written. It’s out on 26th September through our brand-new label, Neon Paradise Records.

What makes this even more special is how we created the video. In 2004, our video for “See the Light” cost £20,000. This time, I made it myself using AI on a platform called Revid AI, with a bit of help from ChatGPT. It took me a week, cost £500, and now it’s on MTV — proof that determination and creativity can go a long way.

The video is also on our YouTube channel https://youtu.be/wkNuoVvJ1ZA.

Promotion is being handled by Single Minded Promotions (Radio and TV) and Power Promotions (clubs and DJs).

From the barber’s chair in Leigh to MTV screens worldwide — it just shows that no matter your age or background, extraordinary things can happen if you keep chasing your passion.

We’re Paradise, from Leigh and Atherton. And now, we’re on MTV.