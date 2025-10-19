Graham Workman's Nature Notes: Another wild goose chase

Ross's Goose

It was a really wet day with even more rain forecast

Another Wild Goose Chase – in the pouring rain!!

A rare white goose has been present on the marshes around Southport so today our Dad and Lad mission was to find and photograph it.

Not as easy as we thought – and so much of a wetter experience!

The bird in question is a Ross’s goose – a sort of cute mini-version of the snow goose – these two white geese are the only ones that occasionally turn up in the UK.

The Ross’s goose is named in honour of Bernard R Ross (1827–1874), who was associated with the Hudson's Bay Company in Canada's North West Territories.

Members of the Hudson's Bay Company were the first Europeans to discover the Arctic nesting grounds of Ross's geese in 1940.

The first recognisable description of Ross's geese, under the name "horned wavey", was given by explorer Samuel Hearne 80 years before John Cassin named it after Ross.

Anyway we did eventually catch up with the goose and we were both very pleased as we didn’t think we have much of a chance in the rain.

It was even smaller than I expected: similar size to a Mallard but being completely white apart from some black primary feathers on its wings it does look bigger.

It’s found on the other side of the Arctic from where I was this summer and breed only in Canada, nesting in dry, low arctic tundra.

It hangs about in the central Arctic which is pretty much dominated by flat plains with rocky outcrops and drumlins, wet meadows, (probably why it felt so at home on the Southport Marshes) and marshy tundra.

Vegetation includes patches of dwarf birch, willow, grasses, sedges and low-growing vascular plants including crowberry, Lapland rosebay, and lousewort.

Large colonies of nesting Ross’s geese can cause extensive damage to plants by overgrazing them until basically they are gone completely.

Ross’s geese form long-term monogamous pair bonds, although males (being typical males) sometimes attempt to mate with additional females.

They nest on tundra vegetation, either moss or heath, and seldom built on stony ground.

Colonies are often on islands within lakes, rivers, or deltas which provides them some protection from predators.

It’s Mrs Ross’s goose that does all the work when it comes to nest-building and the nests are usually constructed from plant matter surrounding the nest (birch, willow, moss, grass, Labrador tea) and from down feathers which she plucks (ouch) from her brood patch.

Nests average 18ins across, with the inside cup around 6ins across and 3ins deep.

Compared to nests of the species’s nearest relative, the lesser snow goose, the nests of Ross’s are larger and more insulated.

It’s the females that incubate the eggs while the males stand guard ready to "have a go" at any intruders that get too close.

Both parents look after the goslings and try and keep them safe.

After nesting, adults move to lowland areas where they moult their flight feathers, becoming flightless for a few weeks before migration.

Unlike larger geese, Ross’s don’t keep together after migration.