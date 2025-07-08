Roxy Ball Room venue in Manchester gets a glorious glow-up

The refurbishment includes private karaoke rooms and crazy pool

Manchester’s ultimate games night has just levelled up, as Roxy Ball Room Deansgate officially reopens following a short closure for refurbishment.

The two-storey competitive socialising venue has reopened both floors with a refreshed interior and a selection of new games, making it bigger and bolder!

Since 2017, the site has grown from strength to strength, with the venue now upgrading its games offering to meet demand. The upper level has received updates including two American pool tables; two tech darts oches, duck pin bowling, crazy pool, two lanes of ice-free curling, shuffleboard, a two-way beer pong table and a revamped bar area.

The downstairs area now features three more tech darts oches, five new American pool tables, two-way and four-way beer pong tables, shuffleboard, two ping pong tables, two karaoke rooms, and there’s also tech darts arcade games throughout.

With two Roxy Ball Room venues now open in Manchester - Arndale and Deansgate - the city is officially home to even more of Roxy’s signature gaming experiences. The expansion brings a wider variety of games to local fans, and with the arrival of karaoke at Deansgate, Manchester can now enjoy one of Roxy Ball Room’s most popular and iconic activities across both locations.

Two of the main additions to the venue are the crazy pool and karaoke rooms. Crazy pool is a Roxy-exclusive game, and due to its popularity and demand at the Arndale site, it has now been introduced to Deansgate. Crazy pool is an exciting tabletop combination of crazy golf and pool where guests aim their pool cues to navigate the crazy golf-inspired obstacles on each table. Crazy pool was created in their Leeds warehouse during lockdown and has since become one of the brand’s most popular games.

Reopening just in time for the summer season, Roxy Ball Room Deansgate now has even more games on offer for guests to enjoy. Their popular ‘Ballers Bottomless Brunch’ brings together the full Roxy experience - booze, ball games and bites - making it the perfect spot for weekend fun or post-work meets. Karaoke bottomless brunch is a much-loved activity across the Roxy Estate, now set to become a new city favourite.

Joel Mitchell, Roxy Leisure’s Marketing Director, said: “It’s been a fantastic few years for Roxy Ball Room Deansgate, so we thought what better way to say thank you to our customers for their support than by introducing even more games for them to enjoy. Guests can now try our famous crazy pool, karaoke, a range of shuffleboard tables, tech darts, and a revamped bar area just in time for summer!”

For more information or to book, visit: https://roxyleisure.co.uk/location/manchester-deansgate/

