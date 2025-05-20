Time to fix our broken prison system

Lisa Nandy MP with the local Police

Last Week, the Secretary of State for Justice announced a new program that will deliver a record number of prison places and restore control in our prisons.

When this Government took office in July last year, we inherited a prison system on the brink of collapse after 14 years of broken promises and under-investment with the Conservatives adding a total of just 500 new prison places since 2010.

This system was failing everybody involved in it and was creating a dangerous environment in our prisons that led to 80% of offenders now being re-offenders, further straining capacity. In Wigan alone almost 1 in 3 of those released from prison go on to re-offend within a year.

But most of all it was failing the general public who deserve to feel safe in the knowledge that there will always be space in our prisons for violent offenders who pose a risk to our communities.

That is why we are now embarking on the largest prison building programme since the Victorian era. We are investing £4.7 billion that will be used to construct three brand new prisons, as well as funding new cells in existing prisons across the country. This record expansion will deliver 14,000 new prison places by 2031, providing a secure future for our prisons that has long been promised but has never been delivered.

These measures, combined with our on-going sentencing review due to report in autumn this year, will aim to end the crisis in our prisons and deliver a system that works and protects the public.

We are also backing our police with new powers to crackdown on theft and anti-social behaviour, tackling crimes that matter the most to people but have been ignored for too long. Like so many communities across the country, Wiganers are tired of the scourge of off-road bikes causing misery and damage in our public spaces or being used for illegal activities.

Here in Wigan 14 bikes were seized over 4 days in January as part of Greater Manchester Police’s Operation Handbrake, which has returned the Borough again last month and the police will be conducting regular patrols over the school holidays and summer months with Aspull as one of their target areas.

The new Crime and Policing Bill currently making its way through Parliament will allow police to seize any vehicle being used for illegal activity, being driven dangerously or being used to cause annoyance to the public without needing to issue a warning first meaning much swifter action.

Working people in Wigan and across the country deserve to feel safe and have confidence in the police and prison system and under this Government that is what we are delivering with a solid plan for change to fix the broken system we inherited.