Wigan families warned of 'Cruel' tricks gangs use to sell puppies

Puppies.co.uk is warning Wigan families to stay vigilant when adopting or buying a dog after new figures from Wigan Metropolitan Borough Council reveal they received 13 reports of illegally imported pets in the last five years.

The figures likely only scratch the surface of a much wider problem. After all, many dogs arriving from countries such as Romania, Ukraine and North Macedonia are not properly assessed or health tested before being delivered to UK homes.

The BBC recently uncovered shocking examples of dogs arriving with serious infectious diseases like Brucella canis and exhibiting dangerous behavioural issues that can lead to tragic outcomes.

Not to mention, criminal gangs and unethical sellers are using increasingly deceptive tactics to offload sick or traumatised dogs to unsuspecting families.

In some of the most disturbing cases, cruel puppy farmers rent out Airbnbs and temporary flats to stage the illusion of a loving, domestic environment, and trick buyers into thinking they were buying from a caring home.

These dogs are usually ripped from their mothers far too early and are kept in squalid conditions with no proper care, leading to outbreaks of deadly diseases like parvovirus. By the time they’re sold, some are already gravely ill.

A spokesperson at puppies.co.uk said: “We know most people just want to give a dog a loving home, but it’s really easy to be misled. Before you even visit a seller, take five minutes to do some basic checks. Google their name, copy and paste the phone number into a search engine, and look at their other adverts. If they’re advertising lots of litters from different breeds, they should usually be licensed and listed with their local council.

“It’s also wise to check the puppy’s age. They must be at least eight weeks old before they can be legally sold. If someone’s selling a six-week-old pup with a pet passport, it’s a big red flag. It could mean they’ve been brought in illegally, without the right vaccinations.

“When you visit, never agree to meet in a car park, a service station, or an empty shop. It is the law to be able to see the pup with its mum in a home environment. If the seller makes excuses like ‘mum’s asleep’ or ‘at the vet’, you should walk away. It’s also crucial to be wary of ‘fake mums’ put there just to give the impression of a family setting, but who clearly aren’t bonded with the litter.

“We’ve even seen pups labelled as ‘rescues’ but sold for huge price tags, with no rescue process or background checks in place. If something feels off, trust your gut, and never let anyone rush you into handing over cash. A healthy pup will never need to be sold in a hurry.”

“At the end of the day, a bargain pup may seem like a great deal. But sadly, many come with hidden health issues that can lead to heartbreak and expensive vet bills down the line. Buying responsibly helps protect you and your new pet, and makes it harder for unethical sellers to continue.”