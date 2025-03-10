The Lesser White fronted Goose

But definitely worth all the effort!

Free weekly newsletter Join our weekly YourWorld newsletter for updates, behind-the-scenes insights from our editors and your chance to shape what's next. Free weekly newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A definite Wild Goose Chase – but great result!!

Most Popular

We got a message on our Rare Bird Alert that in North Lancashire a single lesser white-fronted goose was mixed in with a flock of over 8,000 pink-footed geese. To make it even more of an impossible task, the geese were spread over four fields, so we didn’t think we’d have much chance! Three and a half hours later of scanning every goose through binoculars and a telescope, Marcus excitedly said GOT IT! And he had, finding the lesser white-fronted goose in the flock was incredible but a well-deserved outcome for the effort we’d put in!

Identifying the Lesser White-Fronted Goose

Smaller and daintier than the very similar greater white-fronted goose, the lesser white-fronted goose is best identified by its distinctive yellow eye-ring, while the white blaze extends to the crown. The back and flanks are brown with lighter fringes, the belly and lower breast are lighter brown with black bars, the vent and tail are white. The legs and feet are bright orange. It is also noticeably shorter-beaked. You can just make out the spot of yellow around its eye from the digiscoped shot of the LWF.

Lesser White-Fronted Goose

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) has designated the status of the species as globally "Vulnerable". These small, grey, geese with distinctive yellow eye-rings, are the most endangered breeding goose species in all of Europe.

During the last century their population plunged from over 10,000 that roosted on the Hortobágy puszta (vast cold, dry grass-plains) in Hungary on their autumn migration; to just 115 recorded to the end of February 2003. It appears the primary causes for this significant decline of their population is poaching and unsustainable hunting. More recently the combined effects of climate change and the widescale abandonment of traditional farming practices has been a major effect on their habitat and migratory patterns. One key issue with lesser white-fronted geese is the impact that increasing red fox predation in their breeding grounds in the north. As lemming populations are collapsing, foxes then move on to attack the geese and their eggs.

This scarcity of the lesser white-fronted goose had a massive conservation result when the sighting of Britain's only second record of one on the River Severn became the catalyst that led the naturalist Sir Peter Scott to set up the Wildfowl Trust (now WWT) at Slimbridge, which had a knock-on result in that the BBC's Natural History Unit was established in Bristol.

Two Scandinavian reintroduction schemes have complicated the status of this species in the last nine years, with several individuals originating from this source and others being escapes from captive wildfowl collections. The decline of wild birds makes the captive population of lesser white-fronted geese of significant importance; a re-introduction project was established in Swedish Lapland between 1981 and 1991. These birds winter in the Netherlands.

Some recent news on Lesser White Fronted Goose

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

10 April 2024, Käina Bay, Käina, Hiiumaa, Estonia 126 lwfg observed. In the morning 126 LWfG individuals were counted in Hiiumaa Island, Estonia at 7.30am on their traditional feeding area. Leho Aaslaid.

Frustratingly Marcus and I were on a Dad and Lad birding adventure in Estonia in March 2024! If only we’d have known of this site then!