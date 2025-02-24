Woody Woodpecker

Great spotted Woodpecker

The drumming of woodpeckers has begun

It’s ‘woodpecker heaven’ around the cottage at the moment with Great Spotted Woodpeckers drumming and sadly the yaffling of the Green Woodpecker ‘we used to hear as vanished completely from our woodland. The Green is much more secretive than the Great Spotted and it was a treat when we used to hear him. It’s the largest of our three woodpeckers and has a heavy-looking body, short tail and a strong, long bill. It is greeny-grey on its upperparts with a bright green rump and red on the top of its head. Greens do drum, but their drumming is nowhere near as resonant or harsh as the Great Spotted, nor as frequent - they rely on their laugh to mark out their territory.

At the moment we have two Great Spotteds having a drumming contest every morning, and it isn’t difficult to find them with the noise they are making!!!!!! The vibrating rattle produced by an extremely rapid rain of blows with the bill is audible from a great distance. If the "bough or branch" is of the right vintage and condition the woodpecker can be heard drumming from a distance of half a mile. Both sexes in fact drum, starting in January and continuing until late June. These two can be heard every morning of late and are going twenty to the dozen banging away at any old dead bough they can find. It’s amazing that they aren’t in a permanent state of bewilderment banging their beaks so hard and for so long!!!

The woodpecker's tongue is extremely long and sticky for extracting insects from their nest chambers and crevices. The tongue is so long that its muscles wrap around the rear of the skull and back to the upper mandible acting like a shock absorber.

The Great Spotted Woodpecker is a really easy bird to recognise because of its distinctive drumming and call, and also by its colours and 'bouncing' flight. The plumage is striking black and white with bright red under the tail. Males have a distinctive red patch on the back of the head and young birds have a red crown.

When searching for food a great spotted woodpecker usually lands on a tree trunk then works upwards and often from side to side. During its upward journey it regularly taps the bark, prising off pieces and frequently extracting food from splits, cracks and crevices with the tip of its sticky tongue. Its movements are really jerky and it hops rather than climbs even when beneath a branch. It will work round to the further side of the trunk, often just to avoid being watched. The great spotted has a varied diet changing with the seasons. During spring and summer it feeds largely on insects, especially ants and the larvae of wood-boring beetles. Holes may be chiselled up to four inches deep. But in autumn and winter the birds switch to a variety of fruits, seeds and nuts.

The Great Spotted Woodpecker is the most common woodpecker in Britain.

In parts of the country, here in Wigan included, great spotted woodpeckers regularly attack wooden nest-boxes.