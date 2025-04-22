Annual Discover Sailing Day returns

Discover Sailing Poster

We will be holding our annual Discover Sailing Day on Bank Holiday Monday May 5, when we welcome all to come and experience the sports we love. You can have a ride in a small sailboat and a power boat and our friends from Wigan Canoe Club will be offering opportunities for canoeing, kayaking and SUP.

There will be able to sign up for lessons if you are interested.

Pre-booking is essential via the Wigan and St Helens Sailing Club website: wish-sc.co.uk/discoversailing

Please, note no unaccompanied under 18s.

We look forward to welcoming you!