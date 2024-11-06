Are you ready to wreath and rave this Christmas?

It’s TIME TO GET FESTIVE, and what better way to embrace the Christmas joy than creating your very own wreath? Wigan based Florist, Olive Owl, is hosting an alternative wreath making workshop this December, encouraging all guests to ‘Wreath & Rave!’

Taking place at State of Kind Brewery in Ince -in-Makerfield in Wigan on Saturday 7th December, guests can expect a live DJ playing trance, 90s disco & house, incredible street food from Korean Grub Club and shot bingo! As well as creating a fun and colourful festive wreath for your doors or walls this Christmas season.

The popular event still has availability, tickets are £65pp, all materials will be provided to produce your Christmas creation.

Talented florist and colour blending specialist, Sarah McCaig, founder of Olive Owl, also reveals her top tips on crafting and caring for festive wreaths:

Festive wreath creation by Olive Owl

Consider your colour theme: before you even start compiling your wreath, think about the overall colour scheme you want to achieve, and I don’t know who needs to hear this but… YOU DON’T HAVE TO STICK TO RED AND GOLD! You can still blend different colours and achieve that festive vibe, try experimenting with rustic oranges, turquoises and purple, you can still achieve colour and class.

