Wigan’s arts and cultural sector has received a huge boost as a flagship scheme has secured a three-year deal worth more than £1.2m.

The borough is one of 15 across the North included in the Arts Council’s Creative People and Places (CPP) scheme for 2026/29 and has secured more than £900,000 for community-focused arts.

Wigan Council has provided £350,000 of match funding for the project – bringing the total above the £1.2m mark – which will be delivered by the Groundwork CLM.

The three-year agreement will see a range of cultural activities rooted in local communities.

It follows the recent launch of the borough’s cultural strategy: The Fire Within – The Forge – a five-year masterplan to guide the work in culture and the arts.

Coun Chris Ready, the council’s cabinet portfolio holder for communities and neighbourhoods, said: “Our arts and cultural sector is going from strength to strength and this latest announcement is further proof of our growing status on the national scene.

“We can’t wait to continue our work with Groundwork and the Down to Earth programme. Providing access and breaking down barriers to cultural opportunities across our communities is a top priority for everyone working in the Wigan borough cultural partnership.”

Down to Earth is a community-led arts programme working across the borough, focusing on green spaces and community hubs as sites for cultural engagement to ensure everyone has access to high-quality cultural provision.

It invites residents to shape and create local, national and international art that happens within minutes, rather than hours, of homes, schools and safe spaces.

The CPP programme will focus on From Whispers to Wonders, supporting communities that have traditionally been overlooked to lead in creating ambitious original work that could not be made anywhere else.

Tom Briggs, project director for Down to Earth, said: “We’re really excited to have secured investment in the Down to Earth programme.

“From Laithwaite to Lowton, Worsley Mesnes to Westleigh, this support from Arts Council England and the National Lottery will enable the programme to reach deeper into communities and invite more people than ever before to share in the joy of making.”

CPPs bring together community, grassroots and cultural organisations as partners to take the lead in choosing, creating and taking part in creative and cultural activities.

Rebecca Ball, area director for Arts Council England, said: “The Creative People and Places programme empowers our communities across the North to design and shape the cultural offer on their doorstep.

“Since 2012 we have seen the transformative impact of these projects on the people and places. I’m so happy that we are able to continue to fund this remarkable programme and I am delighted that from 2026 we will be welcoming four new projects in the North to the programme.

“I can’t wait to see how this investment will continue to inspire and engage. This programme would not be possible without the support of all the people who play the National Lottery, as it is thanks to them that we are able to fund this lifechanging work.”

For more information, visit www.groundwork.org.uk/down-to-earth.