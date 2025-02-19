Attic sale to be held at Wigan chapel

Park Lane Chapel 629 Wigan Road Ashton in Makerfield WN4 0BY will be holding an attic sale on Saturday 1st March 2025 10am - 1pm

We will be holding at Attic Sale on Saturday 1st March 2025, 10am - 1pm. Come and grab yourself a bargain.

There will be a bric a brac stalls, homemade cakes, books, raffles and refreshments ( tea, coffee, bacon barms)

There will be a chance to have a look around our beautiful Chapel which was built in 1697. Free car parking on site and free admission.

All monies raised go towards maintaining our beautiful Chapel.