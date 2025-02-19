Attic sale to be held at Wigan chapel

By Susan Naylor
Contributor
Published 19th Feb 2025, 16:49 BST
Updated 20th Feb 2025, 11:00 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Park Lane Chapel 629 Wigan Road Ashton in Makerfield WN4 0BY will be holding an attic sale on Saturday 1st March 2025 10am - 1pm

We will be holding at Attic Sale on Saturday 1st March 2025, 10am - 1pm. Come and grab yourself a bargain.

There will be a bric a brac stalls, homemade cakes, books, raffles and refreshments ( tea, coffee, bacon barms)

There will be a chance to have a look around our beautiful Chapel which was built in 1697. Free car parking on site and free admission.

All monies raised go towards maintaining our beautiful Chapel.

Related topics:Wigan
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice