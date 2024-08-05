Award winning comedian coming to Wigan

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Award winning comedian Maura Jackson, 53, from Bolton will be bringing her quick witted and relatable comedy to Hindley Hall Golf Club, Aspull on Friday 18th October 2024. This will be a laugh out loud show with a difference.

This comedy night will be delivered by Maura who recently performed at Buxton Fringe Festival and was awarded best stand up comedy set for the 2024 festival. She also won Queen of Comedy stand up competition April 2024 from a line up of funny women from Birmingham to Scotland.

Her sell out one woman show More O' Me was a resounding success in February this year in Boltons Octagon Theatre. The audience of 300+ roared with laughter at her tales of dating, relationships, parenting, menopause and multi tasking. She has a new show in the pipeline scheduled for Novermber 2024 but before then brings her unique brand of performing to Aspull.

She will be joined on stage by another up and coming Bolton funny man, Oliver Bowler. Maura says "he reminds me of a cross between Lee Evans and Lee Mack, fast paced, witty and totally relatable material. We are both northerners so don't want to go too far from home, Wigan is ideal."

The night will include stand up comedy and story telling and a chance for the audience to select topics or ask questions on which Maura will wax lyrical. The whole event is being supported by L.E.C. (a networking business) MD Sarah Hulme and sponsored by A Year of Dates owned by Kate and John Greenalgh.

Review from Buxton Fringe 20th July 2024

“From time to time a particular town becomes prominent in comedy. Most people will remember the Liverpool phase and now we are possibly in the Bolton phase. A town that has always been a location for filming, playwrights and characters: Peter Kay of course, Diane Morgan, Paddy McGuinness, Hylda Baker and the list goes on. We welcomed a new Boltonian face Maura Jackson to the Beer and Bean.

Maura (not Moira, and definitely not Myra) has a special presence and gives an autobiographical show mocking her own choices (lots of men, 3 marriages). We get a fun description of Menopause and lots of details of her dating activities (a special date at Frankie and Benny’s – she’s from Bolton and easy to please). She finishes the show with her description of the perfect murder which she contemplated with husband number 2. A very funny show that engaged the audience in a busy venue.”

Brian Kirman

The ticket sales for Pies, Peas and Punchlines are live at £18.00 each and the price includes supper. Half the tickets are gone already so book now. https://www.trybooking.com/uk/DQES