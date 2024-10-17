'Back Home Again' The Music of John Denver

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chris is a Wigan born singer-songwriter and has just come back from playing to audiences around the world.

He has also just released a new album 'The Calling Course', written mainly while he was in Nova Scotia, and inspired by his family's history of working in the mines and life on the road.

Chris Bannister Christmas Show featuring 'The Music of John Denver' at Wigan Parish ChurchBishopgate, Wigan WN1 1LNFriday 29th November · 8pmTickets £12 available from www.trybooking.com/uk/DNLJ

Wigan born singer-songwriter Chris Bannister's distinctive vocal style has always led to him being compared to the great American singer, John Denver. Fourteen years ago Chris started performing a show in tribute to John Denver, but from the very start Chris was determined not to copy the visual aspect of John’s performances but to maintain his own identity when playing worldwide hits such as ‘Annie’s Song’, ‘Take Me Home Country Roads’ and ‘Leaving On A Jet Plane’.

The Music of John Denver at Wigan Parish Church

He has performed in the USA at the annual Aspen In October festival eight times, often performing with members of John’s band. He has also played to sold out audiences in Europe and across the UK, and is recognized as one of the best performers of John’s music in the world.

During the show at Wigan Parish Church, Chris will also be performing some of the Christmas songs that John Denver loved to perform as well as some original songs from his latest album 'The Calling Course'.