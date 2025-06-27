Be part of the thousands gathering in Westminster for the Act Now, Change Forever mass lobby
The lobby offers a unique opportunity for constituents to meet their MPs and call for leadership that protects communities, restores nature, cuts energy bills, and supports green jobs.
Those who want to take part are encouraged to find out more and register at https://www.theclimatecoalition.org/act-now-change-forever. There is assistance available towards travel costs.
Helen Meech, Executive Director of The Climate Coalition said:
“This is a critical moment for our country and our planet. By joining together thousands of people in Westminster, we send a clear message that tackling climate change and nature loss cannot wait. Everyone has a role to play in shaping a safer, healthier future, and this lobby is a powerful way to make our voices heard.
“We already have constituents from across England attending, but we would welcome others to take part”.