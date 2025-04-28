Bigger, louder and more fun!
Two Ways to Play
The new club gives players the choice of two different experiences:
The Bingo Lounge is a lively, relaxed space where you can enjoy bingo, chat with friends, and grab great value food and drinks. No need for silence, you can talk and play at the same time!
The Bingo Hall is a quiet, traditional setting for those who prefer to concentrate on their numbers without distractions.
Opening Night Highlights
On the night, customers were welcomed with a glass of bubbly and complimentary chocolates.
The event featured a special live performance from Gamal John, a standout star from Britain’s Got Talent. Gamal made it to the Semi-Finals of Series 16 and won over both the judges and the public with his powerful voice and soulful performances. His appearance on the night brought an extra touch of excitement to the celebrations.
Special Guests
Jo Platt, Labour MP for Leigh and Atherton, officially opened the new club. Jo has strong ties to the area, having served on Wigan Council before becoming Leigh’s first female MP in 2017, and returning to Parliament in 2024.
After cutting the ribbon, Jo said:
“£3 million pounds has been spent refurbishing the club—what a fantastic facility for Leigh. Securing jobs and giving the community a great place to meet and play.”
Speaking at the event, Andrew Tattershall, General Manager of BJ’s Bingo Leigh, said:
“We’re so proud to finally open the doors and show off the new club. We’ve created something really special here – a place for everyone, whether you’re after a quiet game or a fun night out with friends. It’s all about giving people in Leigh a great experience every time they visit.”
With its brand-new design, live entertainment, and two ways to enjoy the game, BJ’s Bingo Leigh is set to stay at the heart of the community for years to come.