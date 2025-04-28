Bigger, louder and more fun!

By William Darbyshire Clarke
Contributor
Published 28th Apr 2025, 13:11 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2025, 13:24 BST
BJ’s Bingo Leigh Reopens with a Brand-New Look On Friday 26th April, BJ’s Bingo on Ellesmere Street in Leigh celebrated the launch of their brand-new club. The club has been part of the Leigh community for 22 years. Over the past 10 months, the inside has been completely rebuilt to create a fresh new space, keeping bingo at the heart of the town for years to come.

Two Ways to Play

The new club gives players the choice of two different experiences:

The Bingo Lounge is a lively, relaxed space where you can enjoy bingo, chat with friends, and grab great value food and drinks. No need for silence, you can talk and play at the same time!

Gamal John, Britain’s Got TalentGamal John, Britain’s Got Talent
Gamal John, Britain’s Got Talent

The Bingo Hall is a quiet, traditional setting for those who prefer to concentrate on their numbers without distractions.

Opening Night Highlights

On the night, customers were welcomed with a glass of bubbly and complimentary chocolates.

The event featured a special live performance from Gamal John, a standout star from Britain’s Got Talent. Gamal made it to the Semi-Finals of Series 16 and won over both the judges and the public with his powerful voice and soulful performances. His appearance on the night brought an extra touch of excitement to the celebrations.

Jo Platt, Labour MP for Leigh and Atherton.Jo Platt, Labour MP for Leigh and Atherton.
Jo Platt, Labour MP for Leigh and Atherton.

Special Guests

Jo Platt, Labour MP for Leigh and Atherton, officially opened the new club. Jo has strong ties to the area, having served on Wigan Council before becoming Leigh’s first female MP in 2017, and returning to Parliament in 2024.

After cutting the ribbon, Jo said:

“£3 million pounds has been spent refurbishing the club—what a fantastic facility for Leigh. Securing jobs and giving the community a great place to meet and play.”

Left: Jo Platt, Labour MP for Leigh and Atherton. Right: Andrew Tattershall, General Manager for BJ’s Bingo.Left: Jo Platt, Labour MP for Leigh and Atherton. Right: Andrew Tattershall, General Manager for BJ’s Bingo.
Left: Jo Platt, Labour MP for Leigh and Atherton. Right: Andrew Tattershall, General Manager for BJ’s Bingo.

Speaking at the event, Andrew Tattershall, General Manager of BJ’s Bingo Leigh, said:

“We’re so proud to finally open the doors and show off the new club. We’ve created something really special here – a place for everyone, whether you’re after a quiet game or a fun night out with friends. It’s all about giving people in Leigh a great experience every time they visit.”

With its brand-new design, live entertainment, and two ways to enjoy the game, BJ’s Bingo Leigh is set to stay at the heart of the community for years to come.

