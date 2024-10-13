Review: best-selling Wigan author has another hit on his hands

By Charles Graham
Published 13th Oct 2024
After an absence of several years, Detective Sergeant Mark ‘Heck’ Heckenburg is back with a bang in this latest action-packed thriller from Standish-based novelist, Paul Finch.

In this latest instalment, Rogue, (already available for pre-order online), Finch’s “lone wolf” hero is up against tougher odds than he’s faced in any of the previous seven books, pursuing a gang of cop-killers all over the country, while being hunted by his own team and several deadly-dangerous hitmen.

All the Wigan-born writer’s trademarks are here: raw, uncompromising action, tough dialogue and a whole host of weird and demented villains.

It also page-flips at a furious pace, including one explosive chase sequence up the M6 from Heck’s hometown of Bradburn (a thinly-veiled Wigan), which literally had this reader on the edge of his seat.

Wigan author Paul Finch's latest book Rogue adds to his series of police thrillers featuring the character Mark 'Heck' HeckenburgWigan author Paul Finch's latest book Rogue adds to his series of police thrillers featuring the character Mark 'Heck' Heckenburg
Finch, himself a former police officer, has probably surpassed himself with this latest offering in the Heck canon, delivering a pacy, hardboiled romp of a crime novel, which ends in most satisfying fashion.

Highly recommended.

