Bridgewater Day Care Turns 10 years old!

We are proud to announce that Bridgewater Day Care, a local adult day centre in the heart of Golborne, is celebrating it’s 10th anniversary this year! It feels like just yesterday that Bridgewater Day Care opened its doors to the local community of Golborne. This year we celebrate 10 years in business, reflecting on how much we have achieved since we first opened in 2014!

Bridgewater Day Care was established in 2014 in response to a growing need for day care services for older people in the local area.

The purpose of our service is to provide a positive, stimulating environment for adults, older people and those living with a form of dementia.

Over the past 10 years it has been our mission to provide a safe, secure ‘home away from home’ environment for our clients to thrive, whilst aiming to reduce social isolation and promote independence of those who use our service.

Clients of Bridgewater Day Care

Since 2014 we have seen an incredible 340 clients walk through our doors to enjoy fun filled days with the support of our excellent team of Care Staff and Support Workers. We are also extremely proud to have provided over a quarter of a million care hours over the last 10 years!

From our humble beginnings supporting just a handful of clients we have grown into an invaluable hub that serves many families in the local area, and across the region. Our commitment to high-quality care has remained at the forefront of our service, and it is this dedication that has driven our success over the past decade.

Over the past ten years, Bridgewater Day Care has accomplished many milestones that we are incredibly proud of.

Most recently we have achieved a 5 star food hygiene rating for our wonderfully fresh lunch time meals.

Fun at Bridgewater Day Care

In 2023 our team were successful at the Great British Care Awards, winning ‘Care Newcomer of the Year’ award, and being Highly Commended in both the ‘Dementia Care’ award and ‘Dignity in Care’ award.

Bridgewater Day Care were also nominated as a finalist at the Family Business Awards 2022 for the People’s Choice’ award in the local borough of Cheshire.

We have also had some fantastic community achievements over the years.

We are proud to have raised £780 for Alzheimer’s Society at the Cheshire Memory Walk in 2022.

New outside signage at Bridgewater Day Care

We also launched a successful community outreach project to educate younger people at local primary schools about the effects of Alzheimer's and dementia on loved ones they may know.

Celebrate With Us!

To mark this momentous occasion, we invite you to celebrate with us! Please join us for our 10th-anniversary party, where we will reflect on our journey and host a range of Bridgewater Day Care games, entertainment and activities, including animal visitors, ice cream van and live music in the afternoon.

It will be a ‘drop-in’ event where you are welcome to join us at any point throughout the day to celebrate with us.

Event Details: Bridgewater Day Care 10th Anniversary Party

Date: Wednesday 21st August 2024

Time: All day drop-in between 10am – 3pm

Location: Bridgewater Day Care, Queen Street, Golborne, WA3 3AF

Who: Open to all clients, family, friends and local community

We look forward to celebrating this milestone with all the families and friends who have been part of Bridgewater Day Care's journey.