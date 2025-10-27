Come and enjoy a Serenata in aid of Wigan and Leigh Hospice

In Italian, serenata means "an evening song," and that is exactly what Wigan Voices in Harmony will be doing at their next concert entitled “Serenade"

Led by Musical Director Ken Rees (ALCM), Wigan Voices in Harmony, a 25-strong mixture of male and female voices, are well known in the area for their distinctive harmonies of music from stage and screen and songs by the likes of Bob Dylan and Simon and Garfunkel.

However, this concert is not all about the music. It is primarily a charity event to raise funds for Wigan & Leigh Hospice. Their last charity concert raised over £500 for the hospice and this time they are aiming even higher by hiring a bigger venue and putting together a programme of their most loved pieces sung by the choir with additional solo/duet performances.

By donating on the door, you can enjoy music from Fiddler on the Roof, The King & I, Chorus Line and not forgetting Les Misérables. Songs from contemporary artists such as Bob Dylan through to traditional South African “Siyahamba” are all included in the varied programme.

WViH Choir

The concert is being held on Friday, November 7, at St. Wilfrid's Church Hall, Church Street, Standish, WN6 0JT at 7.30pm.

There are refreshments available as well as a raffle with some wonderful prizes on offer, so make a note in your diary for a great night of music.