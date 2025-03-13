Creative production company offering six brand new workshops
Creative company, Jamie Callaghan Studios has recently offered 6 brand new workshops, with more on it's way! All based in St Helens area
This comes after successful workshops were held in February, teaching participants all things creativity!
Participants who would like to attend one of these workshops are invited to book through it's EventBrite page (link below) or email [email protected]
LINK: Jamie Callaghan Studios Events - 6 Upcoming Activities and Tickets | Eventbrite