Creative production company offering six brand new workshops

By Jamie Callaghan
Contributor
Published 13th Mar 2025, 21:50 BST
Updated 14th Mar 2025, 11:54 BST
Workshop Leafletplaceholder image
Workshop Leaflet
Creative company, Jamie Callaghan Studios has recently offered 6 brand new workshops, with more on it's way! All based in St Helens area

This comes after successful workshops were held in February, teaching participants all things creativity!

Participants who would like to attend one of these workshops are invited to book through it's EventBrite page (link below) or email [email protected]

LINK: Jamie Callaghan Studios Events - 6 Upcoming Activities and Tickets | Eventbrite

