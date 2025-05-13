Die Fledermaus Opening Night
The previous winter Gabriel Eisenstein pushed his best friend Doctor Falke, costumed as a bat, into a fountain and abandoned him, exposing him to ridicule. With the assistance of Prince Orlofsky, Falke is plotting revenge!
As part of his scheme he has invited Eisenstein, Rosalinda (Eisenstein’s wife) and Frank (the prison governor) to Prince Orlofsky’s Ball. Adele (Rosalinda’s maid) also receives an invitation to the Ball.
All of Viennese high society is going to Prince Orlofsky’s Ball.
They just don’t want each other to know this. Eisenstein should be going to prison so he’s keeping a low profile. His wife and her lover Alfred are also keen to conceal their identities.
Their maid Adele should be tending to her sick aunt, not partying.
By the end of the night all masks will be lifted,
identities will be known and truths will be revealed.
Tickets: 01942 605369 and online at www.thethreetowns.net