Exciting times ahead as The Whitesmiths Arms gets ready to reopen!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

After months of planning, preparing, and perfecting, I’m thrilled to share that The Whitesmiths Arms is reopening its doors very soon – and we can’t wait to welcome you back!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After months of planning, preparing, and perfecting, I’m thrilled to share that The Whitesmiths Arms is reopening its doors very soon – and we can’t wait to welcome you back!

We’re bringing something fresh and exciting to Wigan while keeping that local pub charm everyone loves. Our new menu features juicy smashed burgers, loaded sharing platters, and indulgent milkshakes, not to mention a full range of classic and creative cocktails – all served alongside our signature ice-cold beers on tap.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But we’re not just about food and drink. We’re building a community. Expect weekly quiz nights, open mic sessions, and live performances from local bands and artists looking to gain experience and exposure. If you're a performer or part of a band, we’d love to hear from you – this is your stage.

Sharing platters and Smashed Burgers

As we prepare for the big reopening, we’re also recruiting! If you’ve got the passion and personality to work front of house or skills to shine in our kitchen team, get in touch. We’re building a team that’s friendly, fun, and ready to deliver a great experience to our guests.

The Whitesmiths Arms is coming back better than ever – and this time, we’re bringing something for everyone.

Keep your eyes peeled for the reopening date, follow us on socials for updates, and we’ll see you soon down at the bar!

By Aaron SkyBear, Operator of The Whitesmiths Arms (Sky Bear Pubs Limited).