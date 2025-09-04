Fear returns to Leigh Film Factory this October

Leigh Film Factory is set to transform into a house of horror this October as Fear at the Factory returns with its biggest and boldest programme yet. Running throughout the month, the festival brings cult classics, chilling new releases, family favourites, and unforgettable live events to the big screen.

The season kicks off on Friday 3rd October at 7:30pm with one of the most talked-about new horrors of the year, The Substance. On Saturday 4th October at 7:30pm, audiences can experience a unique one-night-only event: Radiohead X Nosferatu – Silents Synced, pairing the iconic silent vampire classic with the haunting sounds of Radiohead.

Family audiences are also invited to join the fun, with a Pay As You Feel screening of Scooby Doo on Saturday 11th October at 2pm, followed later that evening by a Universal Monsters double bill of The Creature from the Black Lagoon and Revenge of the Creature at 7:30pm.

Other highlights include the stylish Iranian vampire western A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night (Tuesday 14th October), the cult musical Little Shop of Horrors (Saturday 18th October, 2pm), and John Landis’ genre-defining An American Werewolf in London (Saturday 18th October, 7:30pm). Comedy fans won’t want to miss Carry On Screaming on Sunday 19th October at 2pm.

Fear at the Factory

The festival also features the brand-new release It Doesn’t Get Any Better Than This (Wednesday 22nd October, 7:30pm), before turning up the terror with William Friedkin’s legendary The Exorcist (Saturday 25th October, 7:30pm).

A particular highlight comes on Sunday 26th October at 2pm, when Sulk Rooms return after last year’s acclaimed The Man Who Laughs score, this time performing live to the 1924 silent chiller The Hands of Orlac.

Closing out the month are two special screenings on Tuesday 28th October: a family-friendly Pay As You Feel showing of Casper at 2pm (supported by Headspace Therapies), followed by the cult Japanese anime Perfect Blue at 7:30pm.

With scares for all ages, live music, cult classics, and brand-new releases, Fear at the Factory 2025 promises to be an unmissable celebration of cinema at its most thrilling.

Tickets are available now at leighfilmfactory.com.