Ciaran Griffiths, who attended St Mary’s Catholic High School in Astley, will play new character Damon, the troublemaker father of Jacob Hay.

The actor, whose credits include The Bay, Shameless and Waterloo Road, will arrive in Weatherfield in December, causing upheaval in the life of his son.

Jacob, played by Jack James Ryan, has turned his life around and put his past as a drug dealer behind him.

Ciaran Griffiths on the set of Coronation Street with Jack James Ryan, who plays his son Jacob

He has moved into a flat with friends – but this is thrown into doubt with the arrival of his father and he is desperate to get rid of him.

Questions remain about why Damon has returned to Weatherfield and why he starts pushing for a business opportunity at the Bistro.

Ciaran said: “I’m happy to be back in Manchester to see my family and friends after being away in Australia for the last three years.

“The city has changed so much! And what better way to tie it in with a stint on the cobbles. I watched Corrie as a kid and it’s great to be back with some old friends both cast and crew.

“I’m loving having the opportunity to work with some quality northern actors whose work I have long admired, particularly on such a complex character like Damon.”

Coronation Street producer Iain MacLeod said: “Having Ciaran on board is so exciting and especially because the character he is playing is so interesting.