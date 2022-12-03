Difficult night for Wigan's Kym Marsh as she returns to Strictly Come Dancing after coronavirus

But it was a tough night for the former Hear’Say singer from Garswood, as she found herself bottom of the table on 34 points.

The 46-year-old, who previously appeared in Coronation Street, performed an energetic Eighties-style cha-cha to Fame from Fame with her partner Graziano Di Prima.

Kym Marsh

Judge Motsi Mabuse said she was “shining all of the time” but said she “would have liked more rotation” as she said Kym “came back with a bang”.

Fellow judge Shirley Ballas said: “There is no hiding behind a costume here (in a leotard)… you didn’t miss a beat.”

The performance show of Strictly Come Dancing was held on Friday, a day early due to the Fifa World Cup in Qatar.

Both Coronation Street actor Will Mellor and presenter Helen Skelton received the top scores from the judges, with both getting 39 points during musicals week.

This makes it the second week that Will got a top spot on the leader board, as he received widespread praise from the judges for his slow and emotional foxtrot to Sun And Moon from Miss Saigon.

After Helen and her partner Gorka Marquez performed an energetic and fun couple’s choice – meaning they did not have to do a traditional dance this time – to Mein Herr from Cabaret, they received a standing ovation from Shirley Ballas.

Since being in the Strictly dance-off last week, radio presenter Fleur East and her dance partner Vito Coppola returned to form with a fast quickstep to An American In Paris’s I Got Rhythm.

Both Fleur and fellow singer Molly Rainford earned 38 points for their performances.

Molly and her partner Carlos Gu performed an upbeat Charleston to Hot Honey Rag from Chicago and also got a standing ovation from Ballas and Mabuse.

Meanwhile, wildlife cameraman Hamza Yassin earned a score of 36 points for his samba to They Live In You from The Lion King with his professional partner Jowita Przystal.

