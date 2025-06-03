An aspiring young Wigan musician has been propelled to stardom by reality TV.

Jack Smith is one of the contestants on BBC3’s I Kissed A Boy: the UK’s first gay dating show.

We are well into the second series and the 22-year-old from Orrell says it has been a tremendously positive experience for him, so much so that he wouldn’t mind doing more television if offers came his way.

Hosted by Dannii Minogue, the show starts with 10 contestants whom she pairs, based on who she thinks would be ideal dates together.

Wigan's own Jack Smith who is a star of the second series of the BBC gay dating show I Kissed A Boy

The series was filmed in Puglia, southern Italy, last September and the couples were each given their own space within a masseria (fortified farmhouse) but then encouraged to explore other relationships. Further participants are introduced and some are elminated if no-one wants to team up with them.

With one episode to go – out this coming Sunday (June 8) and on iPlayer thereafter – Jack is still very much part of the programme.

The former Up Holland High School head boy who went on to get a B-Tec in performing arts at the Jelli Studios dance school and then a first in music at LMA, both in Liverpool where he still lives, is currently a banking adviser by day, but he is also a rapper – called Jack Maniac – who has written several songs and admits it is in performance that he would like to see his future.

But he says that’s not why he put himself forward for IKAB series 2.

The I Kissed A Boy series two contestants

Jack said: “I have never done any TV before. I applied for the show after breaking up with my boyfriend at the time and, I won’t lie, I did it to get back at him!

"But it is also a gorgeous show which cares for the people in it and puts queer people in the best light.”

Jack describes himself as a “hopeless romantic” who has been brought up by strong women including his nan June, whose name he has tattooed on his neck. He credits the women close to him for enabling him to be comfortable with his own femininity.

He describes himself as “androgynous but more fem-presenting” and likes to shock people with his rap persona at open mic nights.

Show host Dannii Minogue

Before the series started, Jack had had three relationships and a few situationships and admits to always chasing after the bad boys. He said he wanted to “break that chain” and meet someone with a good heart who will accept him unconditionally.

Whether he does so, viewers will have to wait to find out.

Jack said: “There are still lots of twists and turns to go in the show: a lot of shocks, with gripping, heartfelt stories. It really does have you on the edge of your seat.

"For me I never went into it because I wanted to be on the telly but because I wanted to find love: the Liverpool dating scene is not the best.

"But after being on this wonderful show, I would now happily do more.

"The series does not end with someone winning a jackpot. The winners are those who have found love.”

IKAB concludes with a reunion show on June 15. All previous episodes can be seen on BBC iPlayer.