Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Old Courts is holding the Not So Silent Movie Night this Wednesday, which will see silent films combined with live music.

Talented musicians have been busy crafting original compositions to perfectly synchronise with films.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Old Courts

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Movie fans can enjoy the accompaniment of Matt Dickman's soulful saxophone melodies, The Dots’ diverse electronica vibes and Taylor Giacoma's enchanting piano performances.

The event is being hosted by Helen Finney and will include an eclectic mix of films, though the specific details are being kept under wraps.

Helen said: “Not your average Wednesday, it's going to be a unique evening combining quirky short films and original music composed especially for this event. There’s something for everyone – historical interest, stop motion animation, propaganda and comedy/horror.

"All this, along with some general tomfoolery, is going to make for an awesome night.”