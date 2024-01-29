News you can trust since 1853
Silent films combine with live music at special event in Wigan

Silent movies can be enjoyed with sound for the first time at a special cinematic experience in Wigan.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 29th Jan 2024, 12:30 GMT
The Old Courts is holding the Not So Silent Movie Night this Wednesday, which will see silent films combined with live music.

Talented musicians have been busy crafting original compositions to perfectly synchronise with films.

The Old Courts
The Old Courts
Movie fans can enjoy the accompaniment of Matt Dickman's soulful saxophone melodies, The Dots’ diverse electronica vibes and Taylor Giacoma's enchanting piano performances.

The event is being hosted by Helen Finney and will include an eclectic mix of films, though the specific details are being kept under wraps.

Helen said: “Not your average Wednesday, it's going to be a unique evening combining quirky short films and original music composed especially for this event. There’s something for everyone – historical interest, stop motion animation, propaganda and comedy/horror.

"All this, along with some general tomfoolery, is going to make for an awesome night.”

Tickets cost £5.50, available from theoldcourts.com.

