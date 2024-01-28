Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Seeing Things is an Arts Council-funded project running from February 20 to 29 at The Edge.

The project was conceived by Matthew Wood, who returned to Wigan from London just before lockdown, shifting careers from filmmaker to visual artist.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His efforts to find a fulfilling career in the arts outside London led to the exhibition, to create opportunities and remove barriers for local audiences.

Matthew Wood and Hannah Tarbuck at The Edge

With the support of Wigan borough contemporary artists Anna FC Smith and Klaire Doyle and art professional Jess Fernhart, he has brought together a team of nine artists from Wigan and across the North West.

The project highlights artists being visible and accessible to new audiences, who may not be able to travel to city centre galleries or feel that what galleries offer is not for them.

Matthew said: “It's expected that artists will flock to the city, but there is some incredible art being made where people are and that should be celebrated. I’ve returned to the North West, having lived and worked in London, because I’m passionate about the North West and I wanted to make a difference and be a part of something.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This is my first time taking on a project like this and it's a privilege to be able to create opportunities for local artists and welcome different communities into this remarkable space at The Edge.”

Seeing Things will offer a series of events and workshops at The Edge, facilitated by TERM, a Wigan-based organisation led by professional artists. They include children’s workshops, life drawing, talks and guided tours.

The engagement programme hopes to bring communities together, inspire creativity and show careers within the arts are open to everyone.

There will also be artist training and networking opportunities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad