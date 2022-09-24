The hit BBC One programme began on Friday September 24, with a stunning opening sequence to celebrate the 20th series as professional dancers performed a routine to “Feeling Good”.

After the performance, presenters Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly introduced the show’s judges before the contestants entered the floor.

Graziano Di Prima and Kym Marsh who will dance together in Strictly Come Dancing 2022. Photo credit: Ray Burmiston/BBC/PA Wire

Kym – a 46-year-old presenter, actress and singer – stepped into the ballroom wearing a sparkly one-piece and looked ready to take on the challenge.

In her opening interview, Kym,said: “Being part of Hear’Say was a whirlwind. Every corner you turned, there was another pinch-yourself moment.

"And then I got a call for Coronation Street and I ended up being there for nearly 14 years.

"I co-present Morning Live – Strictly is a big part of Morning Live, because we do the Stricly fitness section every day. I do get involved, but this is a completely different thing. I mean, we’re talking about real dancing.”

In a pre-recorded video about taking part in the show and not knowing yet who she would be partnered up with, the grandmother-of-two, said: "I’m doing it for the grannies.

"I’m absolutely terrified. Sometimes my body doesn’t want to move in the way that my brain wants it to. You’ve got that to look forward to, whoever you are, you lucky thing!”

Before her dance partner was revealed to the audience, Kym admitted that she had “definitely had her eye on someone”.

Audiences watched an earlier recording of Kym on her Morning Live show, where she discovered that, Graziano Di Prima, would be her that person for the coming weeks. The pair seemed extremely pleased with the coupling as they reacted to the news by hugging and jumping for joy.

Kym said: “I’m delighted” as she clearly got who she was hoping for.

Graziano, said: “I’m extremely happy. Finally, we can dance together.”

Kym told presenters that she does suffer from motion sickness and “may feel sick” when she has to move fast but that she is “working on it” and that her and Graziano “will be fine”.