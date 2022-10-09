The former Coronation Street actress received 33 out of a possible 40 points for her Charleston to ‘If My Friends Could See Me Now’ from ‘Sweet Charity’ on the hit BBC One show.

The one-time Garswood Primary pupil wore a red bobbed wig and a black sequinned number for her performance, and looked confident as she wowed the judges with splits and lifts for Movie Week.

Kym Marsh and Graziano di Prima during the live show of Strictly Come Dancing on BBC1.

Craig Revel Horwood said: “I think you need to learn to energise each move.” But added: “All that being said, darling, this is your best dance yet.” He scored the pair a seven.

Handing out an excellent nine, Motsi Mabuse said: “There’s no going back from now, you are a shining star. I want that every week.”

Head judge Shirley Ballas said: “You looked like you enjoyed every moment and so did we. Well done.” She gave a score of eight.

Anton Du Beke said: “I thought it was pure musical movie magic. I reckon, not only was it your best dance, but that it’s the best dance of the series yet.” He gave the two a high score of nine.

Grandmother-of-two, Kym, said; “I loved every second of it, even though I look like Cilla Black. Surprise, surprise everyone!”

Graziano said: “I love lifts, they are all about trust. This week has been all about trust and apparently, she trusts me.”