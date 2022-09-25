In week one out of 13 for the ballroom celebrity reality programme, Kym and her professional dance partner, Graziano, swished their way onto the floor, both wearing yellow matching outfits, looking confident and competition ready.

Kym said: “Being on Stricly is a dream and I’m just thrilled I’m with Graziano – he’s an incredible dancer and just the sweetest, kindest man.

Graziano Di Prima & Kym Marsh during the live show.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I am a very family-orientated girl. All my aunties will be watching and they fancy him.”

Graziano said: “I cannot wait to meet her family and show them what she can do.”

In the pre-recorded video of the pair training for their first dance, Graziano said: “First, we are going to make sure we do every step accurately, and then we go quicker and quicker.”

Kym said: "It terrifies me. I’m here for the competition.”

The pair opened the live show as the first contenders to perform, and they got off to a strong start. Kym looked like a natural as they jived to the song Yes, by Merry Clayton.

The audience seemed impressed as they cheered and clapped the duo on throughout.

From the judging panel, Motsi Mabuse, said: “You have got it.” She gave them a score of six.

Anton Du Beke, said: “I really loved it but you need to work on your spins and your turns.” He gave a seven.

Craig Revel Horwood disagreed, as he said : “I thought it was all a bit sluggish. I don’t agree with Anton, I actually thought your spins were very good.” He gave a four.

And head judge, Shirly Ballas, said: “For your first dance, I thought you did remarkably well. Well done.” She gave a score of six.